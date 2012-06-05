NEW YORK, June 5 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, recovering some ground from last week's selloff as investor angst about the euro zone's fiscal crisis was overshadowed by data showing the U.S. services sector grew slightly faster than expected in May.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.42 points, or 0.22 percent, to 12,127.88. The S&P 500 Index gained 7.32 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,285.50. The Nasdaq Composite added 18.10 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,778.11.