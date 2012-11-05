NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S. stocks rose modestly on Monday in one of the year's quietest sessions ahead of Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.28 points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 13,112.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.06 points, or 0.22 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,417.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 17.53 points, or 0.59 percent, to close unofficially at 2,999.66.