NEW YORK Dec 5 A volatile trading session ended with U.S. stocks mostly higher on Wednesday, even as Apple, the most valuable U.S. company, suffered its worst day of losses in nearly four years.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 82.71 points, or 0.64 percent, to end unofficially at 13,034.49. The S&P 500 rose 2.23 points, or 0.16 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,409.28. But the Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 22.99 points, or 0.77 percent, to close unofficially at 2,973.70.

Apple's stock fell 6.4 percent to $538.79, its largest daily percentage drop since Dec. 17, 2008.