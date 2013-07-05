NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks ended higher in choppy trading on Friday after robust jobs data pointed to a strengthening economy and investors overcame concerns that the Federal Reserve may begin to cut its stimulus measures as soon as September.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 147.29 points, or 0.98 percent, at 15,135.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 16.48 points, or 1.02 percent, at 1,631.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 35.71 points, or 1.04 percent, at 3,479.38.