NEW YORK Aug 5 U.S. stocks drifted lower in low volume on Monday, following record closes for the Dow and the S&P 500 last week, as a lack of major news left the market directionless.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 46.39 points, or 0.30 percent, at 15,611.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.56 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,707.11. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.36 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,692.95.