NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. stocks ended mostly flat on Wednesday, taking another pause in the recent rally that has driven the S&P 500 to five-year highs, as transportation and technology shares lost ground.

The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially ended up 6.61 points, or 0.05 percent, at 13,985.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 0.73 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,512.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 3.10 points, or 0.10 percent, to 3,168.48.