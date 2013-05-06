NEW YORK May 6 The S&P 500 edged up on Monday
to yet another record closing high, pushing further above 1,600
and extending Friday's rally as financial shares led the way
after Bank of America's settlement with MBIA.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 5.07 points,
or 0.03 percent, to finish unofficially at 14,968.89. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.09 points, or 0.19
percent, to finish unofficially at a record 1,617.51. The Nasdaq
Composite Index gained 14.34 points, or 0.42 percent, to
close unofficially at 3,392.97.