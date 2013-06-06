NEW YORK, June 6 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 recovering after hitting a key technical level in volatile trading a day before the release of the government's jobs report for May.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 78.72 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,039.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 13.50 points, or 0.84 percent, at 1,622.40. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.58 points, or 0.66 percent, at 3,424.05.