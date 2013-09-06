NEW YORK, Sept 6 U.S. stocks closed little changed in choppy trade on Friday after labor market data was weaker than expected and concern remained about possible military action by the West against Syria.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 14.90 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,922.58. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.07 points, or 0.00 percent, at 1,655.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.23 points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,660.01.