US STOCKS-Comey relief buoys Wall Street; energy falls with crude
* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P 500 up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks finished mixed on Thursday as optimism about China's interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments, which dimmed hopes for more U.S. stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.17 points, or 0.37 percent, to end unofficially at 12,460.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged down 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,314.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 13.70 points, or 0.48 percent, to close unofficially at 2,831.02.
* Dow up 0.18 pct, S&P 500 up 0.16 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, June 7 U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday despite a sharp decline in energy shares after written testimony from former FBI director James Comey did not include any big surprise about an investigation into Russian meddling with last year's U.S. presidential election.