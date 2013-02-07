NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. stocks slipped on Thursday, taking a step back from their recent advance, prompted by comments by the ECB president on the euro and Europe's outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially ended down 43.00 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,943.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 2.81 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,509.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 3.34 points, or 0.11 percent, to 3,165.13.