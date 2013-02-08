US STOCKS-Wall St higher as strong pvt jobs data boosts confidence
NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S. stocks climbed on Friday, pushing the Nasdaq to a 12-year closing high and the S&P 500 index to a five-year high as stronger trade data lifted optimism.
The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially ended up 48.92 points, or 0.35 percent, at 13,992.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 8.53 points, or 0.57 percent, to 1,517.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 28.74 points, or 0.91 percent, to 3,193.87.
