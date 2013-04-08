NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. stocks ended a volatile session higher on Monday as investors looked ahead to an earnings season expected to show modest growth despite concerns about macroeconomic conditions.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 48.23 points, or 0.33 percent, to finish unofficially at 14,613.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.79 points, or 0.63 percent, to end unofficially at 1,563.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.39 points, or 0.57 percent, to close unofficially at 3,222.25.