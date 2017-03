NEW YORK Aug 8 U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing skid, as Microsoft rallied to lift the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.65 points or 0.18 percent, to end unofficially at 15,498.32. The S&P 500 gained 6.57 points or 0.39 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,697.48. The Nasdaq Composite added 15.115 points or 0.41 percent, to close unofficially at 3,669.124.