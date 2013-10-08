NEW YORK Oct 8 U.S. stocks slid on Tuesday as traders cashed in gains in some of the year's best performers amid little progress to end a political crisis in Washington.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 158.75 points, or 1.06 percent, at 14,777.49. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 20.61 points, or 1.23 percent, at 1,655.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 75.54 points, or 2.00 percent, at 3,694.83.