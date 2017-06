NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks slipped on Monday, fueled by weak economic data in Asia and signs of economic trouble in Europe, underscored by climbing Spanish and Italian bond yields.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.03 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,736.44. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.22 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,352.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.56 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,931.77.