US STOCKS-Wall St flat as oil offsets gains in tech, healthcare
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P up 0.08 pct, Nasdaq up 0.18 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK May 9 U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday, breaking a five-day string of record closing highs for the S&P 500 as the market's recent momentum faltered and Apple shares weighed.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 22.50 points, or 0.15 percent, to end unofficially at 15,082.62. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 6.02 points, or 0.37 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,626.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 4.10 points, or 0.12 percent, to close unofficially at 3,409.17.
NEW DELHI, May 31 India's fiscal deficit in the year ending in March 2017 came in at 3.5 percent of gross domestic product, in line with the budgeted estimates, data showed on Wednesday.