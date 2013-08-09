US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy shares buoy Wall St as crude rises
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.
NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. stocks fell on Friday and posted their biggest weekly decline since June as investors speculated on when the Federal Reserve would begin to scale back its stimulus.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.81 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,425.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.07 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,691.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.02 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,660.11.
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday: