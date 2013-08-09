NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. stocks fell on Friday and posted their biggest weekly decline since June as investors speculated on when the Federal Reserve would begin to scale back its stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.81 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,425.51. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.07 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,691.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.02 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,660.11.