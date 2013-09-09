NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite ending at its highest level since September 2000, as upbeat data from China boosted sentiment about the global economy and concerns eased about an imminent Western strike against Syria.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 140.31 points or 0.94 percent, to 15,062.81, the S&P 500 gained 16.51 points or 1 percent, to 1,671.68 and the Nasdaq Composite added 46.173 points or 1.26 percent, to 3,706.183.