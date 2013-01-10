NEW YORK Jan 10 The benchmark S&P 500 index ended at a fresh five-year high on Thursday as stronger-than-expected exports in China spurred optimism about global growth prospects.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 80.56 points, or 0.60 percent, at 13,471.07. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 11.07 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,472.09. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 15.95 points, or 0.51 percent, at 3,121.76.