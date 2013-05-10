NEW YORK May 10 U.S. stocks ended modestly higher on Friday, registering a third straight weekly advance as gains in Google and other technology shares helped offset a slide in energy shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 35.87 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,118.49, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 7.01 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,633.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 27.41 points, or 0.80 percent, to 3,436.58.