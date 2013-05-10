US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK May 10 U.S. stocks ended modestly higher on Friday, registering a third straight weekly advance as gains in Google and other technology shares helped offset a slide in energy shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 35.87 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,118.49, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 7.01 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,633.68. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 27.41 points, or 0.80 percent, to 3,436.58.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.