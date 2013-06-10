NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Monday, pulling back after the previous session's big gains despite a credit outlook upgrade of the United States.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 10.91 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,237.21. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.64 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,642.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.55 points, or 0.13 percent, at 3,473.77.