NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 up for a sixth straight day, as investors cheered the possibility of averting a Western military strike against Syria and China's economy showed strength.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 127.94 points or 0.85 percent, to 15,191.06, the S&P 500 gained 12.28 points or 0.73 percent, to 1,683.99 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.83 points or 0.62 percent, to 3,729.021.