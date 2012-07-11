NEW YORK, July 11 The Dow and Nasdaq slipped on
Wednesday as minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting
showed policymakers are open to the idea of more economic
stimulus, but that conditions might need to worsen first.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average declined 48.59 points, or 0.38 percent, to end
unofficially at 12,604.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
inched down just 0.02 of a point to finish unofficially
at 1,341.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 14.35
points, or 0.49 percent, to close unofficially at 2,887.98.