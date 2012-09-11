NEW YORK, Sept 11 The Dow industrials closed at
the highest level in nearly five years on Tuesday in a lightly
traded session ahead of key decisions in Germany and the United
States that could give markets a further boost.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 69.31 points, or 0.52 percent, at
13,323.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.50
points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,433.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 0.50 point, or 0.02 percent, at 3,104.53.