NEW YORK Feb 11 U.S. stocks ended a quiet session with slight moves on Monday as investors found few reasons to keep pushing shares higher following a six-week advance, though the longer-term trend was still viewed as positive.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 22.58 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,970.39. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 0.96 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,516.97. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.87 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,192.00.