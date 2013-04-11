BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight day on Thursday, sending the Dow and the S&P 500 to all-time highs as positive data on the labor market and an encouraging retail outlook assuaged recent concerns about economic growth.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 62.90 points, or 0.42 percent, to end unofficially at 14,865.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 5.64 points, or 0.36 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,593.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.90 points, or 0.09 percent, to close unofficially at 3,300.16.
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.