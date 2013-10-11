NEW YORK Oct 11 U.S. stocks extended gains to finish up on Friday, a day after the biggest rally in more than nine months as investors were hopeful for solutions to end the partial government shutdown and avoid a U.S. default.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 111.17 points, or 0.73 percent, at 15,237.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 10.60 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,703.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 31.13 points, or 0.83 percent, at 3,791.87.

For the week, the Dow rose 1.1 percent, the S&P 500 rose 0.7 percent and the Nasdaq fell 0.4 percent.