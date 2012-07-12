Shanghai rebar ekes out gains after 9-day slide, but outlook weak
* China steel market remains "very, very slow" - CRU * Dalian iron ore steady amid ample supply * Iron ore shipments to China from Port Hedland hit record (Adds Port Hedland shipments to China, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, June 7 Chinese steel futures edged up on Wednesday after a nine-day fall, although the outlook for demand in the world's top consumer remained weak. The price recovery, which follows an 11 percent decline since May 22, may