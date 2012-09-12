US STOCKS-Caution sets in on Wall St ahead of UK vote, ECB, Comey testimony
* Dow down 0.11 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq flat (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing early gains, as investors turned cautious before a Federal Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus to boost the economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 9.99 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,333.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.01 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,436.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.79 points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,114.31.
