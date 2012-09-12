NEW YORK, Sept 12 Wall Street ended little changed on Wednesday, erasing early gains, as investors turned cautious before a Federal Reserve decision on another round of monetary stimulus to boost the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 9.99 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,333.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 3.01 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,436.57. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 9.79 points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,114.31.