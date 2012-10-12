NEW YORK Oct 12 U.S. stocks posted their worst week in four months, led lower on Friday by financial shares as results from Wells Fargo and JPMorgan ignited concerns about shrinking profit margins for big lenders.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average edged up 2.46 points, or 0.02 percent, to finish unofficially at 13,328.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped 4.25 points, or 0.30 percent, to end unofficially at 1,428.59. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 5.30 points, or 0.17 percent, to close unofficially at 3,044.11.

For the week, the Dow fell 2.1 percent, the S&P 500 lost 2.2 percent and the Nasdaq tumbled 2.9 percent.