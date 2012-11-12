NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S. stocks were little changed in a lightly traded session on Monday, with investors limiting bets ahead of what could be a drawn-out battle over the "fiscal cliff."

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.54 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,817.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.19 point, or 0.01 percent, at 1,380.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.62 point, or 0.02 percent, at 2,904.25.