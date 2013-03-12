NEW YORK, March 12 The S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday, breaking a seven-day string of gains as investors pulled back from technology and financial shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose just 2.77 points, or 0.02 percent, to end unofficially at 14,450.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 3.74 points, or 0.24 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,552.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 10.55 points, or 0.32 percent, to close unofficially at 3,242.32.