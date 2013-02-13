NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. stocks ended the trading session flat in light volume on Wednesday as investors were cautious after the S&P 500 index briefly hit its highest intraday level since November 2007.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 36.56 points, or 0.26 percent, to 13,982.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 0.81 point, or 0.05 percent, to 1,520.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 10.38 points, or 0.33 percent, to 3,196.88.