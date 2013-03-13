BRIEF-Moody's says India would ease debt burden if its reforms are successful
* Moody's- India's reforms, if successful, would ease its debt burden, a key constraint on the country's credit profile
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks edged up on Wednesday, with the Dow rising for the ninth straight session to another record and the S&P 500 within striking distance of its all-time closing high, buoyed by surprisingly strong retail sales that suggested the economy has traction.
The Dow's rally marked the longest streak for the blue-chip index since 1996.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.22 points, or 0.04 percent, to end unofficially at 14,455.28, a record closing high. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.04 points, or 0.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,554.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.80 points, or 0.09 percent, to close unofficially at 3,245.12.
