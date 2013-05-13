NEW YORK May 13 Wall Street ended little changed on Monday as investors took a breather after indexes hit more record highs last week, but stronger-than-expected retail sales data kept declines in check.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.73 points, or 0.18 percent, at 15,091.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.07 points, or 0.00 percent, at 1,633.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.21 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,438.79.