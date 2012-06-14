GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling shaken by UK election shock, damage limited elsewhere
* Pound falls to two-month low around $1.2693 in erratic trade
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday after news major central banks are preparing coordinated action if the results of Greek elections this weekend generate turmoil in financial markets.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 156.51 points, or 1.25 percent, at 12,652.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 14.27 points, or 1.09 percent, at 1,329.15. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.72 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,836.33.
