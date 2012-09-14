NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks rose for a fourth
straight session on Friday to close out the week at nearly
five-year highs after the Federal Reserve took bold action to
spur the economy, a move that could buoy equities in the coming
months.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial
average was up 53.51 points, or 0.40 percent, at
13,593.37. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.78
points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,465.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index
was up 28.12 points, or 0.89 percent, at 3,183.95.