NEW YORK, March 14 The Dow Jones industrial average extended its recent winning streak to 10 days on Thursday and once again closed at a record high as investors were encouraged by data that showed the labor market's recovery was improving.

The streak was the Dow's longest since 1996.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 83.86 points, or 0.58 percent, to end unofficially at 14,539.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 8.71 points, or 0.56 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,563.23 - about 2 points shy of its record closing high set in October 2007. The Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 13.81 points, or 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 3,258.93.