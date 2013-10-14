NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. stocks ended a volatile session with slight gains on Monday as investors bet that there would soon be a deal in Washington to increase the debt limit, though there were no obvious signs of progress.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 63.90 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,301.01. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.03 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,710.23. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.40 points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,815.28.