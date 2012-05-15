NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in Greece gave investors a reason to be cautious about buying shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 63.35 points, or 0.50 percent, to close unofficially at 12,632. The S&P 500 Index fell 7.69 points, or 0.57 percent, to end unofficially at 1,330.66. The Nasdaq Composite lost 8.82 points, or 0.30 percent, to finish unofficially at 2,893.76.