US STOCKS-'Trump trade' comeback not enough to boost Wall Street
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in US election
NEW YORK May 15 U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in Greece gave investors a reason to be cautious about buying shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 63.35 points, or 0.50 percent, to close unofficially at 12,632. The S&P 500 Index fell 7.69 points, or 0.57 percent, to end unofficially at 1,330.66. The Nasdaq Composite lost 8.82 points, or 0.30 percent, to finish unofficially at 2,893.76.
* Former FBI director says no doubt Russia meddled in US election
* Indexes up: Dow 0.32 pct, S&P 0.16 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)