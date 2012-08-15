NEW YORK Aug 15 U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in another low-volume session on Wednesday, continuing a rally that seems to be taking place in slow motion.

The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 8.13 points, or 0.06 percent, to 13,164.01. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.50 points, or 0.11 percent, to 1,405.43. The Nasdaq Composite added 13.95 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,030.93.

The benchmark S&P 500 closed up for a seventh session in nine and is less than a point away from a four-month high.