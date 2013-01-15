NEW YORK Jan 15 The Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes edged higher on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected retail data, though tech heavyweight Apple dragged on the market for a third day.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.18 points or 0.2 percent, to 13,534.5, the S&P 500 gained 1.63 points or 0.11 percent, to 1,472.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.72 points or 0.22 percent, to 3,110.78.