US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Jan 15 The Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes edged higher on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected retail data, though tech heavyweight Apple dragged on the market for a third day.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 27.18 points or 0.2 percent, to 13,534.5, the S&P 500 gained 1.63 points or 0.11 percent, to 1,472.31 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.72 points or 0.22 percent, to 3,110.78.
* Dow up 0.36 pct, S&P 500 up 0.37 pct, Nasdaq up 0.90 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.31 pct, S&P 0.26 pct, Nasdaq 0.71 pct (Updates to early afternoon)