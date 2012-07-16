NEW YORK, July 16 A surprise decline in June retail sales was the latest worrying sign from the economy, pushing stocks slightly lower on Monday, but Citigroup shares limited losses after it reported earnings.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 49.95 points, or 0.39 percent, at 12,727.14. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.17 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,353.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.53 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,896.94.