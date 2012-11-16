NEW YORK Nov 16 Hope that U.S. politicians would find common ground to steer clear of the "fiscal cliff" boosted stocks on Friday, though the gains were not enough to offset the week's losses.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 45.85 points, or 0.37 percent, to 12,588.23. The S&P 500 rose 6.53 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,359.86. The Nasdaq Composite added 16.19 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,853.13.

For the week, the Dow fell 1.8 percent, the S&P dropped 1.5 percent and the Nasdaq lost 1.8 percent.