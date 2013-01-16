NEW YORK Jan 16 The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Wednesday, as solid earnings from two major banks and a bounceback in Apple shares offset concerns about a lower forecast for global growth in 2013.

The Dow Jones industrial average unofficially closed down 24.42 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,510.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up 0.21 points, or 0.01 percent, at 1,472.55. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 6.77 points, or 0.22 percent, to 3,117.54.