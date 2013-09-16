NEW YORK, Sept 16 U.S. stocks rose on Monday after former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers withdrew as a candidate for Federal Reserve chairman, removing market uncertainty about what was shaping up to be a contentious confirmation process.

The Nasdaq was lower, pressured by a 3.2 percent drop in Apple Inc shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 117.88 points, or 0.77 percent, at 15,493.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.62 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,697.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.34 points, or 0.12 percent, at 3,717.85.