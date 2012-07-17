NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday after Coca-Cola and Goldman Sachs joined the growing roster of S&P companies that beat profit forecasts and as Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door open to more stimulus.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 78.11 points, or 0.61 percent, at 12,805.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 10.02 points, or 0.74 percent, at 1,363.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.10 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,910.04.