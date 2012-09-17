GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar dented by jobs miss, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report
NEW YORK, Sept 17 U.S. stocks fell on Monday in light trading after a rally that drove the S&P 500 last week to its highest level in nearly five years and as falling oil prices hit energy shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 40.19 points, or 0.30 percent, to close unofficially at 13,553.18. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 4.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,461.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 5.28 points, or 0.17 percent, to end unofficially at 3,178.67.
U.S. October crude oil futures fell $2.38 to settle at $96.62 a barrel.
