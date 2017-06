NEW YORK Jan 17 Stronger-than-expected data on housing starts and jobless claims lit a fire under stocks for a third day, boosting the S&P 500 to a five-year high on Thursday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 84.79 points, or 0.63 percent, at 13,596.02, according to the latest available figures. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.32 points, or 0.56 percent, at 1,480.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.46 points, or 0.59 percent, at 3,136.00.